Rabbi Kevin Bernstein has joined Seaside Jewish Community as its interim religious leader. Over the next year, representatives said, he will work half-time with Seaside. Part of his job will be to assist the congregation in seeking and hiring a “settled” religious leader next year.
Bernstein is a graduate of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, with special training in being an interim religious leader. The goal of an interim religious leader is to assist the congregation in determining requirements for a future religious leader.
“We are extremely fortunate that Rabbi Bernstein has joined our synagogue,” said Seaside President Marsha Davis. “We look forward to him leading our religious studies. We also know that he will help us find a permanent rabbi to meet the needs of our growing community.”
Originally from the Washington, D.C., area, Bernstein resides in the suburban Philadelphia. Working in the Jewish community is a second career for him. His first career was as a veterinarian. He attended veterinary school at Purdue University, and holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science, and a master’s degree in immunology and virology, both from the University of Maryland. He worked as a small-animal clinician for several years, and as a vaccine research scientist in Israel and for Intervet America Inc. in Millsboro. During that time, he and his family lived in Lewes.
In 1993, Bernstein and his wife, Rebecca Meyer, fulfilled a dream that they shared, having both grown up in the Habonim Zionist youth movement, and made aliya, moving to Israel. They lived for two years on Kibbutz Shefayim, and then four years in Kfar Saba. It was during that time, and due to a close association with Hod Ve Hadar, a Conservative synagogue in Kfar Saba, that Bernstein was inspired to change careers upon their return to the United States.
They relocated to the Philadelphia area, where he attended and graduated from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and became a rabbi in 2007. During his studies in Philadelphia, he worked as a teacher in the Perelman Jewish Day School system, as a branch coordinator for the Jewish Community High School of Gratz College, and for URJ’s Justice Works Mitzva Corps Program.
Since graduation, he served several congregations as interim or sabbatical rabbi, consulted for the Mandel Center for Jewish Education of the JCC Association of North America, and for Moving Traditions. He has served as the director of education for Germantown Jewish Centre and Beth David Reform Congregation, and as school rabbi for the Robert Saligman Middle School, Perelman Jewish Day School.
“I became a rabbi as a pathway leading to working in the American Jewish community as a well-informed and well-trained Jewish professional. Helping Jewish families find expressions of their Judaism in ways that are meaningful to them continues to motivate and challenge me on this journey,” Bernstein said.
He and Meyer, married for more than 35 years, said they are enjoying an empty nest, with daughters living in Tel Aviv and South Philly. He’s a sports fan, and has been an avid recreational softball player for the past 40 years, including a stint on the Israel National Fast Pitch Team.
Seaside, established in 1997 by a handful of people, has grown to a membership of more than 400 families, and is described as “an unaffiliated, egalitarian and inclusive community that embraces all levels of observance and promotes a sense of extended family among members.” For more information, visit the website at www.seasidejewishcommunity.com.