As she stood inside G&E Hocker’s Supermarket, beside the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle, bell in hand, Tiffany Custis recalled the day a woman told her she wasn’t carrying any cash but she found a single penny on the floor.
Smiling, Custis told her, “Every little bit helps.”
That’s Custis’ personality — pleasant, encouraging and perfectly suited for the annual Red Kettle Campaign that began on Nov. 14 and continues through Christmas Eve, with bell-ringers in more than 30 locations in Sussex County collecting donations for those in need and making Maj. Phillip Davis of the organization’s Sussex Chapel proud.
“Tiffany is one of our best. She works very hard for us and the community,” Davis told the Coastal Point.
He was as complimentary of Gregg and Susan Kearney, who were at the other Hocker’s, near Bethany Beach, on Saturday, Dec. 3, with Jane Leister, Mrs. Kearney’s sister, assisting.
The Kearneys are members of St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island. They have been ringing the bell for two-hour shifts since Black Friday and took a four-hour shift last weekend.
“It’s nice to help. The Salvation Army relies on volunteers, and we wanted to give back and bless. Our church is involved in a lot of outreach,” said Kearney who, with his wife, lives in York, Pa., but has a summer home in Selbyville.
“We believe in the Salvation Army,” his wife said.
“We’re so blessed. How can you, when you are so blessed, not help other people? A lot of people stop by and say, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” she said, adding that about 80 percent of shoppers at the Bethany Beach-area grocery store drop bills or coins into the kettle. When it gets too full, ringers use a thin wooden paint stirrer to push the money down.
Custis, a resident of Laurel, was ringing the bell from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. last Saturday. She signed up as a ringer after she and her mother received a box of food from the Salvation Army last year.
“It’s just been so hard. After that, I started ringing the bell, and I fell in love with it. I got to see the benefits as someone who accepted help,” she said as a passerby placed a folded bill in the kettle, and she smiled and said, “God bless you.”
“I had one woman stop and put money in and tell me, ‘This is for my mother. My mom is looking down on me from heaven.’ Some parents stop and explain to their children, ‘This is for people who need help. This is for people who don’t have a lot,’” she said.
Custis, who with her husband, Lowayne, has a teenage daughter named Nevaeh — “heaven” spelled backwards — said she notices how excited children get when their parents let them put the money in the slot and Custis gives them candy canes from her apron pocket..
“It reminds me of when you were a little kid and you got all pumped up about Christmas. Generations have put money in the kettles, even if they only have a penny or a quarter,” she said.
And if they aren’t carrying cash, they can use their cell phones to scan the QR, or quick response, code on the sign above the kettle or use Google Pay.
“To be a good bell-ringer, you have to be polite and say hello to everybody coming and going. If someone tries to tip us, we cannot accept it, and if anybody gets nasty, we ignore them. I had a young person in a truck ride by and yell, ‘Stop begging for money and get a real job.’ It was a bunch of teenagers. They don’t know what life is yet. I like that I’m helping the community. It’s a good thing to do, in my heart. The Salvation Army is there when you need anything,” she said.
For the past few years, some ringers have been employees of the Salisbury Army and paid $11 per hour, but Davis said that isn’t because volunteers are unavailable.
“Many people do still ring the bell as volunteers, but the reality is, Sussex County is huge,” Davis said.
“We have 30-plus kettle stands, times six days a week, times the hours. It’s hard to get the kettles manned by volunteers. It’s not so much because of the worker shortage, but life is different now. People don’t have as much time to volunteer, I suppose. It’s harder to coordinate with certain people. Although it might sound counterproductive to hire people to raise money, it is a benefit to the community. These are folks who could use the work, who could benefit from making money,” he said.
The practice of paying bell-ringers started six or seven years ago, but volunteerism remains strong throughout the county. Members of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown maintain two stands, and St. Matthews By-the-Sea also has a helpful congregation.
“If I can help people not to have to come to us for assistance, by helping them get a job, then I like that idea. Oftentimes, I say, ‘You haven’t been in the workforce for a while. You do this for a month or two months, and you can put that on your résumé.’ That means something. If we can help people get back in the work force, we will certainly do that,” Davis said.
This year, the Red Kettle Campaign goal is to raise $200,000. Davis wouldn’t reveal the annual budget, saying it is a work in progress and that he isn’t authorized to make it public.
The Red Kettle Campaign was started in 1891 by Capt. Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking for a way to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal.
According to their website, McFee recalled his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, when he recreated the Simpson’s Pot. It was an iron pot, and passersby tossed in donations. He put one at the Oakland Ferry Landing, at the foot of Market Street, “where it could be seen by all those going to and from the ferry boats.”
By 1895, the kettle was in 30 locations along the West Coast, and by 1897 the campaign was making its mark in East.
That year, money donated in kettles in Boston and other towns meant 150,000 Christmas dinners for those in need.
Today, the Salvation Army serves in 131 countries.
Davis and his wife, Maj. Adela Davis, operate the Seaford office, with a staff of one full-time and two part-time employees, plus volunteers. More volunteers help provide Christmas gifts, meals and other assistance.
In Delaware, they have locations in Seaford, Wilmington and Dover.