Once an acclaimed broadcast journalist working for CNN, then a successful professor and program leader at the University of Delaware, and now a retired man living in coastal Delaware; Ralph Begleiter has had an immense impact on the local, national and international communities of which he is a part.
He has spent a significant amount of his life devoting time and effort to sharing knowledge and professionalism with the world through his broadcasts on monumental events, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the politics and international relationships behind the Gulf War. Begleiter has experienced many incredible feats during his two careers, and he has quite the life story to tell.
His childhood was filled with great memories while growing up in Englewood, N.J., after having been born in Manhattan in New York City five years prior.
Reflecting on living in his childhood town, he said, “Englewood was small enough that it only had one high school, one junior high school, and it was a relatively small town where you got to meet everyone and know them well.”
He said his childhood during the 1950s and 1960s was “in the peak of the Civil Rights Movement era in the United States, and the population of where I lived was very integrated and multicultural,” he noted.
Begleiter recalled “reading the news of what was happening elsewhere in the country, but it was also in my town. There were demonstrations .We, as students, felt it at school, since we were one large, diverse high school. It was interesting to observe the Civil Rights movement from the place where I was coincidently living.”
During high school, Beglieter was “the kid on the loudspeaker every morning that made announcements about homeroom and things like that. … I have always seen that as the root of my broadcast journalist interest.”
That love of making announcements and broadcasting information led his classmates to write, “We will see you on T.V. or on the radio” in his high school yearbook.
He continued to develop his interest in journalism while participating in the student newspaper at his high school.
Begleiter said his faculty advisors from his high school newspaper stand out in his mind because they taught him “the basic principles of fairness in journalism, with publishing all sides of a story.”
After graduating from high school, Begleiter went on to study political science at Brown University. While studying there, he quickly joined the student radio show and rose through the ranks to become the news director for the show. His time spent at the radio show was greatly impacted by the Vietnam War, he noted.
“One of the motivators for me to think about why journalism was important was that people — even my age — wanted to know what was going on in the war. Was the war going to continue, was the war going to end, were more troops going to be drafted, could I or my friends get drafted? It was something that permeated my thoughts throughout college.”
Begleiter said, “Journalism seemed like a noble profession. This is important, and this is something I can do and help people understand what is happening,” he recalled thinking of his eventual profession.
Begleiter went on to study at Columbia University before landing his first large job in journalism at the all-news radio station WTOP in Washington, D.C.
While he enjoyed working at WTOP, and having “governmental officials and commuters listening every day to my broadcasts was exciting,” he said he still wanted to become a TV news professional. He set a goal for himself of becoming a broadcast journalist before the age of 30.
Begleiter continued working for WTOP into his early 30s, before receiving a job offer from Ted Turner at the new Cable News Network, CNN, in 1980.
He said that, at the time, he believed that this all news television channel was “never going to succeed. Who the hell is going to watch the news all day?”
Begleiter was asked once again a year later if he wanted to join CNN, and he decided that he should join after CNN had grown substantially during that first year. Today, he believes that it was the wrong decision to wait a year to join CNN, but that “in the context of the time, it seemed like the right decision for me, and when I look back on it, it would not have changed my life if I had become a broadcast journalist a few years earlier.”
During his time as a reporter at CNN, he covered many influential events of the 1980s and 1990s as the network’s World Affairs correspondent based out of Washington.
He reported on the politics leading up to wars, but Begleiter never actually traveled to war zones because of a promise he made to his wife when they were married. His wife asked, “Are you going to be a war correspondent? If so, I am not so interested in getting married.” That led him to promise not to report in war zones, and while CNN asked him to do so multiple times, he said that he had made a deal with his wife to not travel to those locations.
Begleiter said the most rewarding aspect of reporting on those monumental occurrences was “the stories where I got to travel from one adversary to another — often multiple adversaries, especially in the Middle East. Each one of those countries had a different perspective on the issues around the Middle East and the Gulf War.”
He said “having to keep all of that straight in my head when interviewing different officials from the countries in the Middle East, and then explaining this on a live report later in the day was extremely exciting and thrilling to be able to do.”
One such experience was the week before the start of the Iraq War, when Begleiter was in Geneva, Switzerland, while the U.S. and Iraq were attempting to avoid war in last-minute peace talks.
“The negotiations happened for a few days, and they failed to reach an agreement, which made me realize, and the whole world realized, that this meant the U.S. was going to go to war in Iraq.”
CNN producers called him from Atlanta that day, asking him to do a live report from Geneva, and during that 90-minute segment, producers stood by to tell him the names of officials who were standing by in different nations, ready to discuss the potential war. He had to articulate the opinions and angles from multiple nations to then “toss the live aspect to the different officials in the various nations in the Middle East and Europe.
“I had the most fabulous time ad-libbing my way through over an hour of live broadcast that everybody knew that everyone was watching. This was an unfolding, worldwide, important event, and I did not have a script. There was no teleprompter. It was just pulling together all these reports I did over time and explaining it to the general public.”
That experience, in particular, made Begleiter realize that journalism can be seen as an educational effort in some ways.
“This is what journalists do best,” he said. “They explain complicated events so that everybody in the world does not have to read details about what different countries believe. That is the journalist’s job.”
Begleiter said he also greatly enjoyed traveling to the former Soviet Republics, such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He recalled that he and his crew from CNN had to carry satellites and other technology to send the broadcasts back to Atlanta.
“We struggled to turn the satellites toward the Indian Ocean on our hotel balcony, where one of our producers told us to aim the satellite to send the broadcast. It was a cool experience with good memories.”
Begleiter left CNN in 1999, deciding in his 50s that he wanted his second career to be focused on college education. He became a professor at the University of Delaware, where he founded the Center for Political Communication.
During his time at the university, he filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense in 2004 to force the government to release the images of fallen soldiers from the war in Iraq that were being withheld by the government. He used the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to file the suit, but the action never saw the inside of the courtroom. The images were released by the Department of Defense before the court was involved.
“Transparency is a fundamental right that the American people have,” he said of government. “It is something that distinguishes the United States from a lot of other governments in the world. We cannot, as a true democracy, vote on issues or leaders unless we know what they are doing, and the only way to know what they are doing is through true transparency.”
He said this is also a local issue and that “the government in Delaware needs to be held to a better account.”
His decision to switch careers was a difficult one — especially walking away from a successful career as a broadcast journalist, he said.
“I loved journalism. I feel tremendously lucky that I had covered foreign affairs at a time period that coincidentally turned out to be one of the most interesting periods of international affairs in recent history,” he said.
But after more than 15 years at CNN, “In 1996, my contract was ending, and I started saying I do not know if I can keep getting on these airplanes all of the time. It got old and tiring after a while.”
He nonetheless decided to sign another contract. Begleiter’s father and his agent thought that he would be walking away from the peak of his career and that it was an unwise decision to make. Those three years led him to think more about whether he was at the end of his career.
“Could I do this again in five years, or what about 10 years?” he asked himself. “And the more I thought about that answer, the more I thought that, as I aged, the harder it would be to endure the physical and emotional aspect of traveling to all of these locations on these long plane rides.”
He also did not want his second career to be at an age when he was “coasting” until retirement.
“I want to have a full second career with teaching, and I want to dive in and have a great time doing it,” he recalled of his decision.
Having moved into education, on Sept. 11, 2001, his teaching plan, he knew, “was going out the window that day,” as he felt a responsibility to explain what was happening to his students.
“I had been granted by a higher authority the ability to stand in front of a classroom and make sense of this at that very moment,” he recalled. “I was lucky to be able to do that, and that day made me realize that, even though, for two decades at CNN I had an audience of hundreds of thousands sometimes — that day in that classroom with 50 kids, this much smaller audience allowed me to have a much more direct line of communication with those kids.”
A dozen years later, he received an email from a former student who was in that class on 9/11 who wanted to thank him for what he did that day for her and the other students. She recalled, she said, on every anniversary of 9/11 the things that Begleiter had told her and the other students.
That, he said, was “enormously rewarding, and I had a great time teaching at the University of Delaware.”
In his retirement from UD, Begleiter has spent part of his time teaching at Osher LifeLong Learning Institute through the University of Delaware. He teaches classes to people 50 or older, and he greatly enjoys the experience, he said.
Looking to the future of journalism, Begleiter said, “I think there are some news organizations that still exist that pursue unbiased news reporting. I think NPR, to this day, is the best broadcast news organization in the country. I think it definitely follows that model of reporting.”
“I like the New York Times, and that it is possible to have news that is not opinionated, and there are still some organizations that still know how to do that,” he added.
Begleiter said he’s unsure if that is a workable model for journalism going into the future, since many news organizations are following new models, like the “New York Times, who are making most of their money from the Wirecutter magazine and crosswords, not from news reporting.”
Begleiter’s advice to those considering pursuing journalism as a career: “It is an exciting career that is fun and creative. You can do incredible things, meet incredible people, and have an outsized influence beyond your own voice on what people think about the world around them. That is the reward of journalism.”