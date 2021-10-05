Beebe Healthcare Perinatal Loss Support Services will host the 17th Annual Walk to Remember beginning on Sunday, Oct. 10, as a virtual event.
The Walk to Remember is held annually to recognize pregnancy loss, allowing parents, their friends and families, and other supporters an opportunity to remember babies who have died during pregnancy or after birth.
Beebe’s event is the only Walk to Remember held in the state of Delaware to specifically commemorate pregnancy and infant loss. Similar walks take place nationwide each fall in honor of October’s designation as Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the opportunity to honor the memory of babies who have died through tubal pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant death will be held in a virtual format again this year, organizers said.
“In lieu of a face-to-face group walk, you are invited to view an online memorial video featuring a welcome address, prayer, reading of infant names, and concluding with a reading of the ‘Walk to Remember’ poem.” Following viewing of the video, family members and supporters are being invited to walk in their neighborhood or place of their choosing to remember their baby.
The start date for the virtual walk will be Sunday, Oct. 10, but families may choose to walk on any day in October. Information about the event, including the memorial video, can be found at beebehealthcare.org/walk-remember-2021.
All parents and grandparents who register prior to the event will receive a memorial T-shirt at no cost, based on availability. Friends, other family members and supporters may donate $10 for a T-shirt. For more information about the walk, to register, or to provide contributions, contact Barbara Rogers or Terri Wyatt at Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing by calling (302) 645-3251.