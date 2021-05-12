Beebe Healthcare staff on Tuesday, May 11, once again came to the rescue of a family in distress. But it wasn’t a human family at risk. Rather, it was a family of ducks, with the mother duck and six ducklings looking on while staff at the Lewes hospital rescued four more ducklings from a storm drain.
According to Beebe Healthcare Public Safety & Security Director Frank Molino, just after midnight on Tuesday, Beebe Public Safety Communications Officer Chris McDermott was monitoring the security cameras at the hospital when he noticed a family of ducks running across the sidewalk of the eastside entrance.
Molino reported that Public Safety Officers Dannie Card and Jeffrey Fox immediately went to investigate and discovered that a mother duck, along with her 10 babies, had apparently been nesting in the bushes alongside the hospital, but a possum had apparently attempted to disturb the nest.
While investigating the duck situation, Molino said, the officers discovered that four of the ducklings had fallen down a storm drain while running away from the possum.
“As the mother duck and other babies looked on,” Molino said, Card and Fox, along with engineer Mathew McCall, removed the storm drain and safely removed the ducks from the drain. “All the baby ducks were placed in a box and safely relocated to Blockhouse Pond, while the mother duck followed,” Molino said.
Beebe officials posted about the incident on Beebe’s Facebook page on Wednesday, May 12, sharing images from security cameras of the mother duck and 10 ducklings walking past hospital doors and a hospital staff member carrying a box full of ducklings as the mother duck follows behind.
“We are happy to report none of the ducks were injured. Great job by the Public Safety and Plant Engineering Team!” they said.