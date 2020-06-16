The Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary will reopen the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop, located in the Midway Shopping Center and which benefits Beebe Healthcare, on Tuesday, June 23, with limited hours.
The thrift shop will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As part of what representatives described as Beebe Healthcare’s “intentional and methodical recovery phase,” the thrift store will have a limited amount of team members working inside the store for the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the store will not be accepting donations in the first few weeks of operation. Those policies will be reviewed to be in accordance of Beebe’s policies, as well as the state’s guidance to businesses. All decisions are made in the best interest of the safety of our team members, volunteers, and the safety for our community, they said.
When visiting the thrift shop, customers will need to wear a mask. Wearing a face covering is strongly recommended for children ages 5-12 and required for those 13 or older. Customers must maintain 6 feet of physical distancing. The store will also have hand sanitizer available for use and will have a plastic shield at the register for further protection. Customers will not be permitted to try on any merchandise.
For the latest updates on when the store will be accepting donations, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beebethriftstore, and the shop’s page on the Beebe website, www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/volunteer/beebe-auxiliary/treasure-chest-thrift-shop.
“It’s exciting to see glimmers of normalcy coming back into our community and to our store. Right now, our manager and assistant manager are busy putting away the winter clothing, bringing out the summer clothing, and having the store cleaned and sanitized. We look forward to welcoming our customers,” said Nancy Almacy, second vice president of the Beebe Auxiliary. “We ask you and thank you for your patience as we begin this first phase.”
For additional information, call (302) 644-2878.