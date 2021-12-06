Through Dec. 13, Beebe Healthcare is collecting Toys for Tots donations. Each year, many departments and team members come together to help a cause around the holidays, and this year, Beebe is asking the community and its team members to consider Toys for Tots in honor of Jerry Whitcomb, who passed away in October.
Whitcomb joined Beebe’s facilities team in September 1998 but was more known for his infectious friendliness and willingness to say hello to anyone he saw in the halls.
The joy he shared transpired outside of Beebe, too. Each year he would donate a bike to Toys for Tots.
Donation boxes for toys will be available:
- Cardiac Services at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus Main Entrance near the parking garage. (Those donating bikes are being asked to deliver them to this location only.)
- Rehoboth Health Campus, in the lobby of the Imaging department and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center or the Tunnell Cancer Center.
- South Coastal Health Campus Emergency Department lobby.
Toys will be picked up on Dec. 14, so no donations will be accepted after Dec. 13.
“I truly believe Jerry was one of Beebe Healthcare’s best ambassadors and a role model for living our values,” said Rick Schaffner, RN, executive vice president, chief operating officer, Beebe Healthcare. “It’s quite possible that Jerry was one of the most well-known team members at the main campus and throughout the health system, and he will truly be missed by all of us.
“Please join us for a good cause and to honor a dear friend and his family.”
