After 16 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Auxiliary will close the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop at the Midway Shopping Center at the end of April. The store is holding a closing sale, with discounts beginning at 20 percent starting Feb. 1 and ending with 60 percent by closing time on April 30.
Auxiliary volunteers have contributed more than 420,000 hours of service to the Treasure Chest, generating close to $5 million for the purchases of lifesaving equipment for Beebe.
“The Auxiliary has been blessed with so many great members and leaders over the years. We are committed to transforming the Auxiliary going forward,” said President Wendell Alfred. “The Auxiliary is thankful for all of its volunteers, customers, and contributors who have generously supported this endeavor. We look forward to announcing future efforts to support our local nonprofit community healthcare system.”
For more than 87 years, the Auxiliary has contributed countless hours of service and dedication from its many members and millions of dollars over the years. The Auxiliary was founded in 1936 by Mrs. Edwin Marshall, and began as a group of ladies who made clothing for babies and uniforms for student nurses. The Auxiliary is the oldest fundraising arm of Beebe and is responsible for both gift shops and annually sponsors various fundraising sales and events.
“Mike Clemmer and Wendell Alfred had the vision of opening up a thrift shop and the ‘Treasure Chest’ was born,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “For over 16 years, volunteers, donors, shoppers and team members have frequented the shop to support Beebe Healthcare. Almost eight years ago, I was honored to be a part of the Treasure Chest team. The spirit of camaraderie, the appreciation of the community and the good will at the Treasure Chest was contagious.”
