One of our prettiest late spring/early summer native perennials is blooming now: beardtongue, or penstemon digitalis. This is a tough, hardy plant that definitely deserves a spot in your garden.
It grows to about 2.5 feet tall, but most of that is the flower stalks, which reach up over the basal foliage (the leaves at the base of the plant) for about 1.5 to 2 feet. Otherwise, for the rest of the year, it’s about 10 inches tall, very nice in the front of your garden. The leaves are a healthy deep green, some may have reddish tints, and they might turn yellow in a prolonged drought. The foliage is evergreen, too, although it does look better if you tidy it up in early spring.
The plant expands to form upright clumps, rather than spreading wide, or being a mound. One thing that is fun to play with in a garden is the different shapes of plants — some mound, some are vase-shaped, and some are upright, like penstemon.
It prefers medium to dry medium soils. Many penstemons are native out west and cannot tolerate our humidity and soils, but this one can. It likes average, slightly acidic, well-drained soils, but is tolerant of some lime and some clay. It cannot take very poorly drained, or constantly wet soil, though. It can also adapt to many light conditions: full sun preferred, but part shade, such as clearings within forests, woods’ edges and savannas is OK. No more than a half-day, though.
It is very easy to grow from seed.
The best part of the plant though, is that its flowers are quite showy, and the plant is large enough to compete against many kinds of weeds. Another desirable feature is that the blooming period is rather long for an early-season plant, lasting for about a month. The florets (the little flowers on the flower stalk) are tubular, lobed and about 1 inch long. They remind me of snapdragons and are very cute.
The outer surface of the corolla (the flower tube, which is actually the petals fused together) tube is white or pale pink, and the inner surface is often marked with violet nectar guides — a little line going into the throat of the flower, showing pollinators where to go. The flower is pretty when seen from a distance, or close up.
This is a great wildlife plant, too — long tongued bees, butterflies, sphinx moths and hummingbirds sip nectar from the flowers. Caterpillars of several moth species feed on the foliage, which — as you know if you’ve been following us — is actually a good thing, providing food for lots of birds and creating a good ecological balance in your yard. And, best of all, it’s not a deer favorite!
Try one, or several, of these in your yard — the straight species, or one of its cultivars (a cultivated variety). A good one is Huskers Red, with showy reddish-purple basal foliage. You won’t regret planting this.