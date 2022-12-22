The little town of Bethlehem came to life last weekend on the grounds of Beacon Baptist Church in Millville, where guests interacted with shepherds, soldiers, a tax collector, census taker, guards, craftsmen, and Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus huddled together in a stable.
Presented nightly the weekend of Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, the free event was staffed by about 70 church members whom the Rev. Jeff Smith referred to as “cast members,” all in traditional dress, including the Three Wise Men, who welcomed guests by saying, “We point to the star in the east” and handing them blue tokens, to pay their “taxes” before entering the realistic market, and to spend on goods.
“The market is open,” a woman said, as the man at the gate said, “Pay your taxes. Give us half of what you have” and “We are taking a census. What are your names?” near a jail and live horses patiently accepting attention, then munching on hay in the crisp night air.
At one station, women offered bread and honey, as well as Goldfish crackers and, nearby, children and adults were invited to make ornaments by using a stencil to paint a dove on a small disc of cut wood.
“He has always liked art,” Heather Rosario of Dover said, watching her 9-year-old son, Bentley, admire his handiwork as passersby sipped hot chocolate, tasted fresh Christmas cookies and headed to the hayride around the 5 acres of the church grounds.
A large fire burned in a pit surrounded by bricks, where a crowd was staying warm and Smith, in costume — portraying the town naysayer, he said — told the Coastal Point, “This is our fourth year of the Live Nativity. Even if nobody at all came, even if it was just us, we’d have so much fun doing this. It takes a lot of time to plan this and to set it up. About 500 people usually come. It’s all free. We tell them they can stand by the fire and stay as long as they want. We do it simply to reach the community. You walk through it like you’re walking through that era. This year was excellent, our best year ever,” he said.
Those who stopped to watch a man making crosses were invited to lift one beam, using a handle that was attached, as they were told that the beam weighed about 70 pounds and the entire cross that Jesus was crucified on weighed 400 pounds.
“Imagine being beaten and then having to carry that,” he said as others read information posted, stating that crucifixion was “broadly practiced in the ancient world, but the Romans used this particularly brutal form of execution as a means of producing social conformity.”
“It was, the Roman politician Cicero says, the ‘most cruel and hideous of tortures.’ The bodies of the condemned would remain on crosses for days.”
A man and woman portraying King Herod and his wife sat on a throne at another display with this explanation posted: “One of history’s great villains, Herod the Great is best known for his attempt to remove his rival, the king of the Jews, by ordering the execution of all male infants in Bethlehem shortly after the birth of Jesus Christ. Herod was a Roman puppet who was neither the legitimate king of Judea, well-liked by his people, or even genuinely Jewish. So he had every reason to be paranoid about threats to his reign.”
An actor portraying a tanner worked on leather crafts as he explained that, in the days of Jesus’ birth, tanners lived outside city limits because the animals they used to make leather had a strong, bad smell.
“Our Live Nativity this year was awesome,” Smith said, looking around.
“There was a lot of hard work invested. We just try to recreate it and try to keep the truth going and the real meaning of Christmas. If you get materialistic, you lose focus of what it’s really all about. We try to keep it alive. I don’t know of any other churches that do something on this scale,” he said, adding that the idea is an offshoot of something similar to what he and his wife, Amy, participated in, in Salisbury, Md., years ago.
“My wife and I came up with the idea to do it here about five years ago. Justin Bortz, our church youth pastor, was involved in the planning, the setup. We are taking it down now. It will probably take a month, but it was well worth it,” the pastor said.