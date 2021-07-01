Bayfront home — This three-level Hamptons-style home was completed in 2019. Clean lines, coupled with a soft palette of neutrals and seaglass blues, allow the panoramic views from every room to take center stage. Warm wire-brushed oak floors and upholstered furnishings in subtle patterns and texture create a comfortable, understated style.
The lower level includes a family room with expansive glass sliders that lead directly to the patio, pool, hot tub, fire pit and a dock for accessing the family boat, kayaks and paddleboards. A staircase engulfed in light leads to a second-floor foyer with views to the bay through a glass-walled office. All four of the en suite bedrooms on this level enjoy water views, with several connecting directly to exterior decks.
The third floor has an open floor plan anchored by a large chef’s kitchen. Glass sliders lead to a balcony and screened porch, topped by a rooftop observation deck. A fifth water-view guest bedroom can be found here as well. Although the beach is just a short walk away, the family has found it hard to leave their new home on Little Assawoman Bay.
Downtown Bethany home — This cozy 1936 cedar shake Bethany Beach home welcomes visitors with an array of lilies, roses and hydrangeas, in tribute to its origins. The home has been in the same family for five generations of summer vacations. The current owners acquired the cottage in 1991 and renovated it 20 years later as their four adult children began to return with their own families to enjoy summers there.
The entire family worked together with a builder to ensure that the renovation maintained the original cottage feeling, seamlessly integrating the new open spaces with the old layout and expanding the original footprint to include eight bedrooms and four baths.
Indestructible antique heart pine floors and washable white slipcovers allow the ever-expanding family to relax in a carefree fun setting where “the dogs are welcome, the little ones can play and comfort is key.” The spacious open kitchen is anchored by an expansive marble island designed to bring everyone together to cook, eat and play games while the grandkids busy themselves at the portable in-house putting green.
Baskets of whelk shells, soft sea glass accent colors and sailboat images abound amidst an array of the owner’s prized artwork showcased throughout the home, creating a warm beachy setting designed to continue enticing generations of the family for years to come.
These are two of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour. While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, this professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information.”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.