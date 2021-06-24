White Creek home — This contemporary 2018 vacation home, designed by Scott Edmonston of SEA Studios Architects, is tucked into a quiet cove on White Creek where it enjoys sweeping waterfront views from every room and boasts sustainable environmentally-friendly construction. Oversized floor-to-ceiling glass sliders maximize the views in the main living area, while a dramatic exposed wood ceiling adds depth and character to the modern coastal decor.
Two guest rooms with water views and a connecting bath complete the first floor. A dramatic floating cable and wood stairway rises to an upper-level office and master suite with expansive water views, sleek custom cabinetry, a spa-like master bath and a spacious deck for capturing evening sunsets. A lower-level media room provides access to a screened porch for casual dining and outdoor waterfront recreation.
Middlesex Beach home — This four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home is situated on a quiet wooded lot in Middlesex Beach, just a short walk from the beach. It is one of the first homes in the area to be more than 94 percent American-made, using predominantly U.S.-manufactured building materials in order to create more American jobs.
The blue-and-white exterior palette is complemented inside by soft grey walls, white sheers and crisp bed linens, creating a soothing sense of comfort and calm, warmed by scraped maple floors. An entry hall filled with intricate wall-mounted Korean wooden screens and carved wooden chests offers hints of the “East meets West” décor throughout the home, marrying artwork and accessories from the couple’s years in the Far East with traditional Americana accents of red and blue.
Distinctive architectural features include local builder Marnie’s signature oversized front door, tall wainscoting, 8-foot panel doors, wide baseboards and distinctive patterned wood floor landings.
These are two of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, the professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. The White Creek home is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor SEA Studio Architects. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is its principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.