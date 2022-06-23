Having vacationed for years in the extended family’s Sea Colony condominium, the owners of this home decided to build something larger and closer to town and the beach. Built with a shared vision for a modern home with plentiful common space and a pool, this 4,000-square-foot home, constructed in 2020, is the result.
The three-story exterior design is a delicate balance between the contemporary glass facades, tongue-and-groove tigerwood siding, and the transitional styling of white clapboard siding and trim with divided light windows designed to connect with the traditional architecture within Bethany Beach.
An exterior entry vestibule blurs the indoor/outdoor connection as a Mexican river-rock garden leads to the front door, while a Douglas fir tongue-and-groove ceiling continues into the interior entry and throughout the first floor.
Inside, the home’s contemporary features include polished concrete floors, flush panel cabinetry, a dramatic open-riser steel staircase and exposed steel roof ties. The furnishings are modern, minimalistic and predominantly black and white, with a regional coastal influence. Reclaimed quarter-sawn white oak floors on the second and third levels add a warm contrast to the sleek contemporary styling.
Dual wood-clad outdoor showers adjoin the pool area, which flows seamlessly through a large panel of sliding glass doors to the inside, where a fully equipped bar and TV lounge awaits for the extended family’s casual entertainment.
This week’s home is just one of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is proudly presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Gold Sponsors of this home are Dewson Construction and SEA Studio Architects.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.