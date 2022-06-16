After owning a beach house in Quillen’s Point for 30 years, the owners of this home spotted a prime lot on a neighboring marshy cove of the Indian River Bay and waited patiently to acquire it at auction in 2009, eventually tearing down the original house and rebuilding in 2020. The unique location offers 360-degree water views, with access to the ocean, a community boat ramp and protected state-owned preserves to the south.
Every aspect of the home’s design was planned to take full advantage of the location’s panorama, beginning with construction at maximum elevation. Three curved wings include the main living area, primary suite and guest bedrooms, all with high ceilings, and tall windows and doors to capture expansive water views from every angle.
In the open kitchen, a mirrored backsplash conveniently provides a water outlook for the cook and diners seated at the island. Covered porches surround the home for outdoor living and lead to the private boat dock. Extensive molding, vintage accessories and imported tiles add subtle character in the great room, kitchen and baths but are designed not to compete with the natural vistas of water, marsh and sky that dominate the year-round coastal retreat.
These is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 30th annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 12 homes on the 2022 tour, this home will also be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Additionally, five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.