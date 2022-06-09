(Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of previews of the homes that will be on display during the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, to be held virtually July 17 through Aug. 6 and, for five preselected homes, in-person on July 27 and July 28.)
A bonus feature of this year’s tour is two homes that hearken to the “then” portion of the cottage tour during this 30th-anniversary year. One of these, the Sail House, was included in the first tour, in 1992. The other, the historic property known as Journey’s End, was included in the second tour, in 1993.
The Sail House: This 1984 contemporary home was one of the first built in Quillen’s Point and appeared on the very first Beach & Bay Cottage Tour in 1992 and again in 2014. Architect Robert Wilson Mobley designed the colorful rooftop stair tower to resemble a sailboat floating on the horizon, and it has become a distinctive landmark that can be seen across the bay from Route 1. Mobley earned an award from the American Institute of Architects for his unique design.
The owners first saw the Sail House in 1996, and it was love at first sight. Although unassuming when viewed from the street, once inside, the modest 2,000-square-foot home opens up to expansive bay views provided by floor-to-ceiling windows that encompass the entire east side of the home. The windows, in turn, send the warm air in winter up the stairway leading to the roof, acting as a solar chimney to siphon it through ducts to passively heat the cooler first floor.
Journey’s End: For more than 90 years Journey’s End has served as a historic Bethany Beach landmark, just two blocks from town and a half a block from the beach. It appeared on the second annual cottage tour in 1993 and now, almost 30 years later, it returns to the tour, still under the care of the original family. (The name “Journey’s End” is reportedly a reference to a post-World War I anti-war play.)
It was built on a double lot in 1927, for a total cost of $4,150. The house was an identical copy of the house across the street. However, in the 1930s, the porches were enclosed, and it was enlarged to provide separate women’s and men’s dormitories. In 1940, the dorm was removed and replaced with a two-story rear annex consisting of nine private bedrooms with numbered louvered doors, sharing five bathrooms.
The property was commandeered by the government in 1942 to serve as quarters for U.S. Army Signal Corpsmen in World War II. The soldiers called it “Fort Maggie,” after Margaret, the proprietor, who was the only female allowed to live on the premises at that time. Several romances and eventual marriages occurred between some of the soldiers and the staff at the inn. Some blackout battens still remain in the attic, remnants of the wartime blackouts in the area. Additional historical notes concerning this property may be found in this year’s tour book.
This week’s homes are just two of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video, which will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Additionally, five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.