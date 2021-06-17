Beach & Bay Cottage Tour Sneak Peek No. 5

Having lived directly across the street from this 1989 waterfront home for several years, the owners jumped at the chance to purchase it in 2020, and finally enjoy an unfettered view of the Salt Pond.
While the “bones were good” and the view spectacular, the 3,400-square-foot home was vintage 1980s and was definitely in need of an update. Just as COVID arrived, the homeowners began the renovation process, taking on the task of selecting and purchasing all of the needed materials themselves. Miraculously, everything arrived on schedule.
The design goal was to create a “clean modern organic feel” with white walls, matte-finished light woods and a consistent palate of soft warm grey with crisp white and black accents.
The renovation entailed gutting the kitchen, refinishing the pickled white oak floors and removing the popcorn ceilings, followed by the installation of all new kitchen and bath finishes and fixtures, new door hardware and the addition of a fully-equipped entertainment bar adjacent to the dining and living areas.
The biggest challenge was re-engineering the bulky three-level stairs with a modern cable rail system to complement the lighter, open contemporary style.
The highlight of the home is the 300-degree span of glass panels and sliders that surround the living area with the water and marsh views that the couple had been yearning for.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, the professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are also excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.