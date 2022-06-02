After owning a vacation home just a block away for the past seven years, the owners jumped at the chance to purchase this waterfront property and transform the old-style 1969 beach cottage into a stylish year-round home for their family.
In renovations completed in 2021 by the homeowner’s custom construction company, the original structure has been united with the new construction under a centerline gambrel roof and topped by a traditional cupola as a tribute to the old lifesaving stations that were so prevalent on the coast in years past. The central main living area opens wide to water views of the backyard pool and canal, and is bracketed on the east by the original house, repurposed with the family bedrooms, and on the west by a sunny pool-house, expanding the home to 3,000 square feet.
Classic shiplap accent walls and a crisp navy, white and soft gray color scheme combine with subtle nautical accessories to underscore the family’s love for boating. Brushed nickel and gold cabinet hardware and lighting fixtures add a touch of glam, while custom wainscoting and classically framed Mission-style doors and windows add architectural interest.
This week's home is just one of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
