Beach & Bay Cottage Tour Sneak Peek No. 4

Nestled in the dunes of North Bethany, this 2015 stucco-clad cube is flanked on its western front by a soaring elevator tower paired with a shaft of horizontal wood slats that mirror the home’s wood undercarriage, creating a dynamic geometry of linear contrasts.
The meticulous attention to detail that are hallmarks of the architect who designed the home and the local builder combine to create this five-bedroom home whose contemporary design boasts extreme linear precision, with every screw and grout line in perfect alignment. The architect’s signature style incorporates a vibrant interaction of light, form, texture and geometry that is evident in the balance of horizontal and vertical lines.
The simplicity of crisp white walls and oversized black-framed glass panel windows and doors allows the panoramic ocean views on every floor to take center stage, flooding the space with natural light. Reclaimed walnut floors add warmth, while pops of bright red, yellow, blue and orange enliven the art and soft textural furnishings.
The emphasis on a minimalist aesthetic requires an abundance of built-in storage to minimize clutter, especially in the bedrooms, where banks of sleek closets take the place of traditional dressers. Typical of modern styling, baseboards are recessed and windows are trim-less, with remote-controlled shades in the place of traditional window treatments.
The homeowners now enjoy gathering regularly with family and friends in their oceanfront escape, cooking together in the open-air kitchen with the glass sliders wide open to the sea breezes and water views.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, the professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are also excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.