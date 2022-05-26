Having outgrown a vacation home in the Cat Hill section of South Bethany, the owners of this home realized they’d need something larger to accommodate year-round retirement living and the expected number of houseguests they’d be hosting. Wanting to stay in South Bethany, they purchased a canalfront property and worked with SEA Studio Architects to build a three-story contemporary home filled with natural light and water views.
The contemporary architecture of the five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house, completed in 2021, reflects the architect and builder’s efforts to blend a modern aesthetic with the owner’s focus on functionality and comfort. Wood on the ceiling beams and floors contrasts with clean white and black accents to create a balance that warms the minimalist tone.
Since this is their primary residence and not a vacation home, it was important to them that the style be a simple coastal interpretation, rather than strictly beachy. The decor and furnishings are designed to be transitional, incorporating natural materials and neutral tones in textures, colors and finishes allowing industrial-style artwork and vintage memorabilia to provide interesting highlights.
A unique architectural element is the slightly angled kitchen area, designed to take maximum advantage of canal views and breezes. While visually separated from the main house by its own roof, it is connected by a lower breezeway that is topped by the main entry to the home. Two en suite guest rooms sit adjacent to the main living area, while the primary bedroom and family quarters are located on the upper level. A lower-level family room equipped with a kegerator opens fully via a glass-paned garage door to the rear deck, where kayaks and paddleboards sit ready for easy launching into the canal.
These is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 30th annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 12 homes on the 2022 tour, this home will also be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 30th annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. This home is being sponsored by its architect, Gold Sponsor SEA Studio Architects.
Combo tickets cost $50 and virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.