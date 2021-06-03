This Bethany Beach cottage is located just a block from the ocean and all of the town’s amenities. Renovations commenced in 2018 with a newly expanded front screened porch, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, and a realignment of the first-floor layout to provide easier access to the three first-floor bedrooms and backyard grilling deck.
The addition of a new second-floor master suite with an adjacent office/exercise loft completed the update, allowing for a quiet retreat for the homeowners. The home’s eclectic style is beach-y and casual, maintaining the original cottage feel with locally sourced art and accessories. The open concept kitchen/dining/family room allows for easy-flow entertaining out to the family’s favorite gathering spot on the front porch, where they enjoy their prime people-watching spot in the center of town.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, the professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are also excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.