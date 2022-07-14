Looking for more space and a new adventure, the Pennsylvania couple that owns this home sold their vacation property in New Jersey and began to search for a place at the beach, exploring East Coast locations from Cape May to Hilton Head until finally landing in the Salt Pond in 2006 in a newly constructed custom-built home named “Salt Side Serenity.”
With the homeowner’s experience in the trade, they have continually upgraded every space, surface and system in the house with custom cabinetry, built-ins, closets, flooring, fixtures, an ultra-sleek powder room and, most recently, a complete kitchen renovation. The traditional five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has expanded to 3,500 square feet and features a columned great room with 20-foot ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the 14th fairway.
Multiple screened porches and open decks offer outdoor options on every floor. A bonus semi-detached backyard bath house with high-end powder room and shower adjoins a spacious open deck and stands ready to accommodate a planned pool in the near future.
The interior design is understated, incorporating modern elements interspersed with personal artwork and family memorabilia. A Bethany Beach destination vignette displayed on top of the great room built-ins showcases a treasured collection of monogrammed suitcases, as well as other significant family mementos. Persian and tribal oriental rugs and warm honey-toned hardwood flooring complement the traditional furnishings to create a comfortable family-friendly space. Ultimately, the home will become their primary retirement residence and then can truly fulfill its “Salt Side Serenity” name.
This week’s home is just one of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video which will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the tour and are selling quickly. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.