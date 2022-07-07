The owners of this home had relocated from Wilmington to Bethany Beach three decades ago to raise their family near the beach. After 18 years on Parkwood Street, they decided to sell in 2021 and build a new home just two lots away, to serve as a family-friendly retreat for gathering with their three children and five grandkids close to the beach and town amenities they’ve always loved.
With sleek black-framed windows and railings, and a Nantucket-style gambrel roof, the 2,900-square-foot home brings to mind a modern coastal farmhouse. The black-and-white styling continues inside, with sophisticated black lighting fixtures coupled with custom board-and-batten wainscoting and nickel-gap shiplap accent walls. Rustic wood elements and nautical accessories warm the soft white background and create a casual coastal ambiance that reflects the family’s longtime love of the shore. Vaulted ceilings framed with exposed beams and accented with black lantern pendants add a sense of drama to the upper hallway leading to the three second-floor bedrooms. Five-panel solid wood doors with black hardware add further to the architectural interest.
Unique features include a private second-floor outdoor shower off of the primary bathroom and a lower-level shower for the backyard pool accessible from a rear glass garage door. With a classic family beach portrait sitting center-stage on the mantel, it is clear that time with family is the primary focus of this couple as they look toward retirement.
These is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 30th annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 12 homes on the 2022 tour, this home will also be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video, which will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the three-week virtual tour period. Five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. The Gold Sponsor of this home is Miken Builders.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour, and tickets are selling fast. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.