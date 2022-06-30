Stacked covered porches and Carolina-blue siding define the classic coastal styling of this new 5,000-square-foot Bethany Beach house set on a double lot just steps from the beach and two blocks from Garfield Parkway. The homeowners’ families have been long time visitors to Bethany and together they have a long history on this street, having spent 20 years vacationing in the home next door.
When the neighboring lot became available, it provided them the perfect opportunity to create this warm Southern-style home, with plenty of windows and porches to catch the nearby ocean views and breezes.
Wide front steps and an open front porch welcome guests to the lower level, with easy access to five en suite bedrooms and an adjacent TV lounge and laundry. Upstairs, the main level includes a large open kitchen, dining area and living room with a dedicated cocktail bar and sunroom. A full 20 feet of collapsible patio doors open wide to a covered porch, with retractable screens and adjacent deck offering multiple opportunities for large groups to enjoy the outdoors. A rear screened porch adjoins the dining room for more intimate gatherings.
A separate primary suite and an additional en suite guest bedroom are positioned at the rear of the main floor, both sporting private decks, while an upper deck tops the home with expansive views of the ocean and town. An exterior bathroom conveniently located next to the lower-level side entry welcomes visitors returning from the beach. Attention to thoughtful details such as this typify the aesthetic of Southern hospitality that went into creating this warm coastal retreat for generations of the owner’s family to come.
These is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 30th annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 12 homes on the 2022 tour, this home will also be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the three-week virtual tour period. Of the 12 homes, five will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. The Gold Sponsor of this home is Bruce Mears Designer/Builder.
Combo tickets cost $50, and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.