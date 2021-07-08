The owners of this home bought an older oceanfront home in 2018 but, wanting more light and better views of the ocean, they decided to rebuild an energy-efficient home that maximized the footprint on the lot and showcased the ocean views. Construction and interior design of the 5,770-square-foot home was completed by Marnie Custom Homes in June 2020. Creative Concepts Furniture is the Platinum Sponsor of this home for the 2021 tour.
A dramatic exposed-tread staircase with towering windows links the four distinct levels of the home. The ground-floor entry opens to a beachfront recreation room complete with ping pong table, TV lounge, exercise room, fully-equipped bar and beach prep room filled with drinks, ice, snacks, towels and hats.
The main floor includes a great room, kitchen, dining room, screen porch and deck, all offering panoramic views of the ocean and a relaxed coastal elegance with easy-care surfaces and engineered-wood floors. The home features natural fibers, old wood accents and comfortable furnishings in a neutral palette.
Five ensuite guest bedrooms occupy the third floor, while a private primary suite and adjacent office space with ocean views fills the fourth level. Oval accent windows appear on each level and feature a diamond-shaped insert that is repeated in other design elements throughout the home.
This is just one of the 10 properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, this professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a Gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.