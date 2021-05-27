• Salt Pond Home – The owners of this home found an idyllic spot for their summer home in the Salt Pond, nestled amidst towering pines on a peaceful cove. Completed in 2018, the five-bedroom, 4.5-bath waterfront home takes full advantage of the verdant water views, becoming a seamless part of the sylvan setting. The home was carefully sited by the architect to flood the front of the house with morning sunlight and the rear of the house with the golden glow of nightly sunsets on the pond.
• Downtown Bethany Beach Home — This three-story home is tucked in amidst the pines on a corner lot just over a block from the beach, allowing it to capture ocean views from the upper-level lounge. Completed in 2019, the 5,500-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and eight baths. A massive steel-cabled staircase is central to the open layout on the main floor, leading to the boys’ bedrooms and recreation area on the lower level, and the master suite and guest rooms on the third floor.
These are just two of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. While a virtual tour is new to the Cottage Tour, the professionally-produced video will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the two-week Tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
“This year we are excited to offer our patrons the opportunity to give a gift of the Tour to their friends and family, no matter where they may live,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “Check our website for information!”
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. The Salt Pond home is sponsored by Gold Sponsor David Quillen, Architect, and the downtown Bethany home is sponsored by Gold Sponsor Bruce Mears of Bruce Mears Design Build.
Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s Tour is the principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.