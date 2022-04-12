For the 30th Anniversary Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, the Friends of the South Coastal Library this week its “Tour with a Twist.” Building upon the success of the 2021 all-virtual tour, in which patrons in 24 states and five continents enjoyed the tour, the 2022 Tour will present 10 new homes, as well as two bonus homes from the past — one from the very first tour, in 1992 and one from the second tour.
“The ‘Twist’ is that we’re offering a hybrid tour this year,” said Kathy Green, tour chair. “So that as many people as possible can experience and enjoy our 30th tour, patrons will have their choice of enjoying an all-virtual tour or a mix of an all-virtual tour with in-person visits to selected homes.”
Current plans are for five homes to be available for viewing in person, and all 12 homes will be virtually presented.
“Our Tour Committee worked very hard to develop a format that will allow us to continue the Tour even in these uncertain times” continued Green.
The homes will be available virtually from July 17 through Aug. 6, and the five in-person homes will be open on July 27 and 28.
“While there will be no limit on the number of virtual patrons, we’re limiting the number of in-person tickets for sale to 1,000.”
For 2022, only 500 tickets will be available for Wednesday, July 27, and an additional 500 tickets will be valid for Thursday, July 28.
The Cottage Tour is sponsored by the Friends of the South Coastal Library, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations. An announcement will be made very soon about ticket availability, organizers noted.