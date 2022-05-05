While originally from Baltimore, the owners of this house have established a deep and enduring connection with the Ocean View area, having married on the beach in 1977 and built a getaway home in 2004. Occasional use for vacations eventually gave way to plans for retirement and the realization that renovations were in order for their 18-year-old traditional three-bedroom, three-bath saltbox, located in an Ocean View waterfront community.
Beginning in 2015, the ground floor was enlarged, followed in the ensuing years by an expanded kitchen, a porch-to-sunroom conversion, a new screened porch and an upgraded guest bathroom, powder room and primary bath, resulting in a total of 3,800 square feet. Most recently, an in-ground pool and deck were added to complete the transformation. The home is now filled with sentimental family heirlooms, as well as unique artwork and memorabilia from their extensive worldwide travel.
These is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 30th annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 12 homes on the 2022 tour, the home will also be available to tour virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets.
Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 30th annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.