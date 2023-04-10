Barn Hill Preserve celebrated the opening of their 2023 season the Rehoboth Beach –Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 4 at their location near Ocean View. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Chamber of Commerce members, community leaders and other local businesses.
“We are thrilled to open our park to the community and to share our animal ambassadors with everyone,” said Josh Mueller, owner of Barn Hill Preserve. “This ribbon-cutting ceremony represents our third season open, and we are excited to celebrate with everyone who has supported us on this journey.”
“We look forward to showcasing our unique animal ambassadors, discussing our special events, and of course connecting with our community,” added Zach Bova, brand manager of Barn Hill Preserve. “We hope to see everyone there.”
Barn Hill Preserve is home to more than 35 species of animals including otters, two-toed sloths, red kangaroos and more. Visitors can experience animal ambassadors up close while educators teach about animal conservation and inspire guests to make a difference. For more information, visit www.barnhillpreserve.com or contact Bova at (424) 259-2682 or z.bova@barnhillpreserve.com.