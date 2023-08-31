On Thursday, Aug. 24, Millville officials honored a local student who built a “Little Library” for the Town’s Evans Park.
Just hours after the student, Dmitry Barlow, accepted a certificate of thanks from Mayor Ron Belinko and others, a 12-year-old Ocean View girl rollerbladed up to the freestanding, enclosed bookcase and began perusing the selections therein.
That’s exactly what Barlow, 16, hoped would happen once the library was placed near the Community Center within the park complex.
The 16-year-old rising junior at Sussex Academy said he had reached out earlier in the year to Millville Parks & Recreation Manager Liz Kain-Bolen to ask if the Town would welcome such a project. Sussex Academy encourages students to perform community projects instead of simply logging community service hours, and Barlow said, “I always loved to read as a kid,” so the library idea appealed to him.
Belinko, speaking at a brief gathering of town officials, Barlow and his parents, Howard and Marina Barlow, last Thursday, said, “It’s appropriate that we recognize this young man. We are proud of young men like this,” he said, adding that Barlow — a student-athlete who plays football and basketball — is “setting a very positive pace” for his peers.
“I wanted to do a project that was somewhat unique,” Barlow said, adding that he sought a project with a “longer-lasting impact” for the community. “I thought this would be a great way to introduce books to younger children, because many children are more interested in electronics, nowadays,” he said. “So I thought this would be a good way to give back.”
Since Barlow himself had loved reading from a young age, he said, “It really spoke to me as well.”
While he still has two years left in high school, Barlow said right now he is considering studying education or law when he goes to college.
His father supervised the project, because “I don’t have a ton of experience with building, but I have done it before. I have worked with him a lot,” he said.
“I had a good general idea,” of what he wanted to build, Barlow said, “and once we had the idea, we had to find a suitable design. It didn’t take too long to build the actual structure. And thankfully, they offered to decorate it,” he said of Town employees. “I’m not much of an artsy guy,” he said. The “library” is easy to spot, with its coat of bright yellow paint.
After Thursday’s gathering, Town Manager Deborah Botchie and Belinko said they look forward to seeing children, such as Gracin Robertson, that 12-year-old roller-blader, taking advantage of the “Evans Park Library.” They said they also could foresee parents and grandparents borrowing books to read to smaller children, perhaps, while their siblings play on the playground.
Kain-Bolen emphasized that the library is accepting books that are appropriate for children. It is not meant for adult literature.
Millville’s Evans Park is located at 32517 Dukes Drive. For more information on Evans Park facilities and events, visit the Town website at www.millville.delaware.gov.