The Lord Baltimore Lions Club announced this week that they are expanding the present club service commitment to the Delaware Food Bank in Milford and plan to add an additional work shift starting in May 2021.
“During this pandemic year of great stress and concern for food insecurity from so many in Sussex County and beyond, the Lord Baltimore Lions Board endorsed expansion in this important service area,” representatives said.
Club President Jack Bauer said, “Although we are adding just three more hours per month, we hope that it makes a difference in helping some of our neighbors in greatest need. The Delaware Food Bank supports so many organizations and food distribution centers, it is an essential service.”
The Lord Baltimore Lions began volunteer service at the Delaware Food Bank in January 2016 and during that span of years, the club has worked the last Friday of the month, with few exceptions. Now the club will add an afternoon shift on the second Monday of the month.
Combating hunger is one of the five major causes of Lions Clubs International, and the Lord Baltimore Lions also serve in partnership with Bethel Mariners Church to provide meals at Feed My Sheep and in support of the Food Distribution Program.
For more information on the Lord Baltimore Lions, contact Lion John, communications chair, at john.monahan13@gmail.com or contact Lion Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175.