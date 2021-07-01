Ronnnell Jacobs Jr. is standing at the front of the same martial arts studio he attended 20-some years ago as a little boy.
“I started right here at 4 years old,” he noted. But now Jacobs is the owner and sensei of his own place, R.J. Martial Arts: “School of the Elite.”
The Church Street space in Selbyville was formerly K.P. Karate, where Kurt Purnell taught martial arts for about 30 years, Jacobs said. When Purnell was ready for retirement, Jacobs was able to take over the space. It almost feels like home, he said, surrounded by those old team trophies — some taller than the students in attendance here.
“This meant a lot in Selbyville, but it meant more to me. … This is where I started,” said Jacobs, as his wife, Charmaine, chased their giggling toddler around the studio.
There was plenty of laughter throughout that day’s classes, but the students — of all ages — take it seriously. Just a few hours earlier, parent Timothy Holbrook Jr. watched his young twins run a small obstacle course in class, practice kicking and then spar with foam swords.
“I think it’s a great way for them to communicate with other children and learn proper discipline,” Holbrook said. “They actually go around trying to do karate kicks on each other” at home, so the lessons are soaking in.
During class, one child feared an activity would be too hard.
“We can do anything we put our minds to!” Jacobs called out.
“Yessir!” the little ones roared back.
Of course, safety is the No. 1 priority for their sensei, “Mr. Ronnell.” He’ll teach them safely.
The older classes practiced combat. Sparring is like meditation, said adult student Ron Pepper.
“When we’re sparing, there’s nothing else I can think of.”
All ages are welcome at R.J. Martial Arts, and methods can be changed to accommodate physical needs. Classes are reserved on a monthly basis or a yearlong agreement. Private lessons are also available.
“We’re not a seasonal sport because martial arts doesn’t leave you. This is a year-round journey,” he said.
They’re also hosting a summer camp, where kids can spend the entire day, ending with an evening karate class.
As a middle-school educator by day, Jacobs knows that each student is different. He said he loves to teach and be a role model.
“I’m a trusted adult to them, and I uphold that. I want them to know that I care, and I’m there for them. I’ve been through the struggle,” said Jacobs, who emphasizes mutual respect between students and teacher. “Everything is earned,” as students rise through the ranks.
His expectations carry over to all aspects of a student’s life, because their actions will reflect back on themselves, their family, their church, their school and teachers, he said.
As a child, after misbehaving at school, Jacobs recalled, Purnell disciplined him that evening at class for not representing the dojo well. Although a young, enraged Jacobs swore he’d never return to karate class, his grandparents sent him right back, he said, and he never forgot his lesson.
“This isn’t just about punches and kicks. It’s about the way of life, how you carry yourself in- and outside, how you respect strangers, how you open the door for elders. … That’s the moral that we teach. It’s respect, that’s our No. 1: we respect all, and we respect ourselves.”
He said he hopes his students remember that outside of the classroom, too, just like Purnell “taught me to stand on what I believe in, even if I stand by myself,” he said.
And when, at age 11, Jacobs passed the six-hour test to earn a black belt, “It’s very sacred. It’s very meaningful, because a black belt is not just something you get in a year.”
Now he’s where he wants to be.
“I longed for this. I wanted to be a karate instructor when I was little,” said Jacobs, who said he has loved the style and spirit of Chuck Norris, Michael Jai White and also “The Last Dragon” with Bruce Lee.
Until autumn of 2020, Jacobs taught wherever he could find space, from afterschool clubs to the local church, and even in a family’s back yard when the pandemic restricted indoor spaces. He also fundraised to find a permanent spot when the K.P. Karate space became available.
Jacobs’ studio combines jujitsu, wrestling, boxing, Wing Chun and karate. Altogether, he said, martial arts is about a flow between the body, mind and spirit. (A nearby poster also touts discipline, respect, leadership and bullying prevention.)
Students will compete in tourneys, both to learn from others and to challenge themselves.
“We take our training very serious,” he said. “We are here, not just as a karate school, but as a community. … We want to show the students that it’s about giving back.”
He welcomes invitations for community partnerships, demonstrations or motivational speaking.
R.J. Martial Arts is located at 13 W. Church Street, Selbyville. For more information, call (443) 359-6730, email RJMartialArts@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at “RJ Martial Arts, School of the Elite.”