Autism Delaware has announced that registration is open for the 15th annual Walk for Autism fundraiser, which will take place in Wilmington on Oct. 16 at Bellevue State Park and in Lewes on Oct. 23 at the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Event organizers said they hope that the October timing of the walk, which has always occurred during Autism Awareness Month in April, will place it at a time when the coronavirus has loosened its grip on Delaware and state-ordered restrictions have eased. Nevertheless, the walk will comply with any and all existing COVID-related restrictions that may still be in place in October, including capacity limits and staggered start times to reduce crowd size, organizers said.
A “virtual walk” option will also be available for those who prefer not to take part in an in-person event.
“The annual Walk for Autism is as much a reunion for families affected by autism as it is a fundraiser,” notes David Woods, director of development. “By moving the event to October, we have a better chance of offering our families the opportunity to come together in community — something they have not be able to do for some time.”
Being cooped up in isolation for more than a year has been especially difficult for people in the autism community, he said.
“We want this walk to be a celebration for them,” added Woods. “By opening registration now, when many pandemic-related restrictions remain in place, we give our families something to look forward to and eight months in which to raise awareness, recruit teams and build momentum.”
The other reason for opening registration so far in advance is that families affected by autism need support now, Woods said. Autism Delaware is still very much at work and has been throughout the pandemic, providing services and resources to families, he emphasized.
Business community offers broad support
The fact that the walk is more than a half-year away has not stopped businesses statewide from stepping up to sponsor the event, and Autism Delaware continues to recruit organization to take advantage of the many sponsorship opportunities that are available.
Hertrich Toyota of Milford is the exclusive program sponsor. Their support will fund the costs of a printed event program that will be available to any individual or company that wishes to purchase an ad or publish a shout-out to a walk team.
Other top-level supporters are Champion Sponsor SC Associates, an accounting firm in Middletown; and Partner Sponsors Anderson Center for Autism, of Staatsburg, NY; Bellmoor Inn & Spa, of Rehoboth Beach; Nickle Electrical Companies, of Newark and Georgetown; and Lorne & Sharon Solway, of Middletown, long-time supporters of the Walk for Autism.
For more information, to register, or to sponsor the 2021 Walk for Autism, visit www.AutismDelaware.org. To volunteer, call (302) 224-6020, or send an email of interest to volunteers@delautism.org.