George Eisen, author of “A Summer of Mass Murder” and a young child during the Holocaust, will speak at a special Shabbat service at Temple Bat Yam in Berlin, Md., at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.
The Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day service, is open to the public and will be followed by an oneg, or social hour with refreshments.
Temple Bat Yam Rabbi Arthur Rutberg said readings and memories will be shared during the service, the annual Jewish commemoration of the Holocaust to honor and remember victims and heroes.
The date was chosen by the Israeli government after the establishment of the State of Israel to coincide with “the courageous uprising by the Jews against the Nazis in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943,” according to Temple Bat Yam representatives.
Rutberg will lead the service, and Joyce Cohen will be cantorial soloist.
Eisen, 79, is president of EV Global Education Consulting and professor emeritus of history and political science at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.
“This book also serves as a personal journey of discovery. Among the people killed was the tale of two brothers, the author’s uncles. In retracing their final fate and how they were swept up in the looming genocide, ‘A Summer of Mass Murder’ also gives voice to their story,” according to one review of the book.
“We remember the Holocaust, and we never forget our experiences,” Rutberg told the Coastal Point this week.
“More importantly, we try to never forget, because it could easily happen again. We need to educate ourselves and the world, because what happened then was not an anomaly. It was horrific, but it was not an anomaly. The hate people still bear could easily morph into a similar kind of situation, so it’s important to remember it,” he said.
Rutberg suggested becoming familiar with the Blue Square campaign, launched by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who started the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. That foundation established a blue square emoji signifying the blue square on TV and digital device screens that take up 2.4 percent of the space on the screen. Jews make up 2.4 percent of the American population yet are the victims of 55 percent of religious-based hate crimes. (See www.StandUpToJewishHate.org for more information.)
The Holocaust, from January 1943 until May 1945, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews in German-occupied Europe, about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.