Awards will be presented to young artists who entered the annual Youth Art Show at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Selbyville Public Library.
Works have been on display at the library all month.
Members of the Selbyville Community Club, which organizes the annual show, curated pieces that were submitted, and they were judged March 1-4. Scores were tallied on March 6 and ribbons placed.
Selbyville Mayor Richard Duncan, who has repeatedly praised the talent of the students and encouraged the public to see the show, is expected to be at the library on Saturday, meeting the students and giving out the awards.
“There will be prizes for first, second, third, and sometimes honorable mention, in all of the categories. Last year, $1,156 was awarded to 56 of the students. We have a juried show, and this year we have five judges, with some returning. Some are active artists or have an art background,” Jackie Bates, chairwoman of the Selbyville Community Club’s Arts & Culture Program, explained.
“People go to the library to browse for books, and they are overwhelmed by the talent of these students. The kids, do they count on prize money? They don’t even know they are getting it. They are thrilled to have their art displayed,” she said.
The Community Club sponsors the show, in conjunction with the National Celebration of Youth Art.
This year, the show includes a new display — a collaborative project by 18 students at Southern Delaware School of the Arts.
Among subjects of works lining the walls at the library are sunsets, landscapes, mittens, pumpkins, portraits, buildings and flowers. There are abstracts, collages, drawings, sculptures and photographs in charcoal, pastels and oil paint, all created by children in kindergarten through the final year of high school, from Showell Elementary School, Selbyville Middle School, the Southern Delaware School for the Arts and Indian River High School, as well as home-schooled students.
Jackie Berger, who helped curate the show, and who has been active with the club’s art program, said students “continue to amaze the community with the quality of their art.”
“The students’ ability, creativity and excitement is shown in their top-notch artwork, from two-dimensional, photography, drawings and paintings to three-dimensional and clay creations,” she said.
“We are grateful for the partnership that the library has with the Selbyville Community Club,” Selbyville Library Director Kelly Kline told the Coastal Point.
“They help enrich our library in so many ways. One of them is through the Youth Art Show, which is a phenomenal effort for them to make sure the young, talented artists are recognized.
“I have been a judge in the past, and I’m always glad when I don’t have to be a judge, because it’s a hard job. The kids are so talented. It’s really difficult to have to be the person to judge. All of the artwork is wonderful. Every square inch of our wall space is taken up. Everybody loves it,” Kline said.
Prize money comes from the Selbyville Community Club and several patrons, including Mountaire Farms and J. Conn Scott Furniture.
Youth Art Month emphasizes the value of art education for children and encourages support for quality school art programs, Bates said. It is administered by the Council for Art Education and focuses on the value of that education, “which develops divergent and critical thinking skills, multicultural awareness and technical, communication and expressive skills.”
The Selbyville Community Club, an affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, started the show in 2004 at the suggestion of the late Luceel Creel, who was a member.
At first, only first-place winners were recognized, and there was no formal judging. As the years passed, a more formal program evolved, Bates said.
By 2016, the program included judging criteria and a rubric. As the Youth Art Month grew, displays “took on the atmosphere of an art gallery with a juried show. These displays attracted the attention of local newspapers and also included interviewing teachers about their ongoing projects,” she said.
At the January 2018 meeting of the Selbyville Town Council, Roger Marino, who was at that time public relations director for Mountaire Farms, awarded club members with the Mountaire Better Delaware Award that included a $500 cash prize. Club officers and members of the Arts Committee were featured, along with prize-winning works in a segment of a local TV show, prompting $1,390 in donations.
In 2019, the program’s successes increased to 69 student-artists receiving monetary prizes. In 2020, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the awards program was canceled and prize money distributed in the schools.
The next year “began with all good intentions of having a physical gallery and awards ceremony at the Selbyville Public Library,” Bates said, but due to continuing restrictions, school schedules changed and public interaction was prohibited. The show at the library was canceled but, Bates said, returns this year.