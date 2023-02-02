The annual art show will return to the Selbyville Public Library in March, with sculptures, photographs, collages and works in charcoal, pastels and oil paint — all created by children in kindergarten through the final year of high school, on display all over the building.
The works will be on display throughout the month of March. Ribbons will be awarded, and cash prizes given to some of the talented youngsters during a ceremony on Saturday, March 25, an event usually attended by officials including Selbyville Mayor Clifton Murray.
Showell Elementary School, Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts and Indian River High School will all be represented, and there will also be pieces by home-schooled students.
“People go to the library to browse for books, and they are overwhelmed by the talent of these students. The kids, do they count on prize money? They don’t even know they are getting it. They are thrilled to have their art displayed,” said Jackie Bates, chairwoman of the Selbyville Community Club’s Arts & Culture Program. The Community Club sponsors the show, in conjunction with the National Celebration of Youth Art.
“There were over 100 last year. There will be prizes for first, second, third and sometimes honorable mention, in all of the categories. Last year, $1,156 was awarded to 56 of the students. We have a juried show, and this year we have five judges, with some returning. Some are active artists or have an art background. In March, the judges come in, and ribbons are placed on the winning works of art,” she said.
“This may be a rural community, but we have talent as good as any city. The teachers pull from these students who come from all kinds of socio-economic backgrounds. Art is a freedom. Art is a movement. It’s a recording of culture, a recording of feelings. The kids pick up on that,” Bates added.
“It is phenomenal to see all the talent that exists in the young people of Selbyville,” Library Director Kelly Kline said during last year’s exhibit.
“Every square inch of wall space is taken up. Everybody loves it. We are always overwhelmed by the quality of the artwork, and we have a ton of increased foot traffic at the library because of this show. We love when people come to visit us, so the Community Club members are great partners. When people come in, they go right for those pictures, that artwork, because it is so wonderful,” Kline said.
Prize money comes from the Selbyville Community Club and several patrons, including Mountaire Farms and J. Conn Scott Furniture.
“Last year we put the show off until May, and that gave teachers time for a new group of students to come in. With COVID, their schedules changed. Some students don’t begin art until February, until the second half of the school year. This year the show is back in March,” Bates said.
Phillip Showell Elementary School art teacher Laurie Hall “was so taken with our program that she got a grant and had an artist-in-residence paint a mural in the hallway.” Bates said.
“It’s a Selbyville history wall. A whole mural was inspired by the attention given to visual arts. She had an artist come in, and the kids participated. Kids look so forward to having their artwork viewed,” said Bates.
Youth Art Month is set aside to emphasize the value of art education for all children and to encourage support for quality school art programs, Bates said. It is administered by the Council for Art Education and focuses on the value of that education “which develops divergent and critical thinking skills, multicultural awareness and technical, communication and expressive skills.”
The Selbyville Community Club, an affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, started the show in 2004 at the behest of the late Luceel Creel, who was a member of the group. Bates said Creel’s dream was to “celebrate the creativity of young artists in the 19975 ZIP code area and to call attention to the importance of art education.”
As chairwoman of the club’s Art Committee, she visited schools and solicited teachers’ participation. Prior to the 2005 art show, Murray read a proclamation declaring March Youth Art Month. By March 1, 2005, Creel had collected all the entries and hung them in the library herself.
Initially, only first-place winners were recognized, and there was no formal judging. In 2014, all two-dimensional pieces were required to be matted and the area of three-dimensional artwork expanded from simple clay projects to include more elaborate works of sculpture, wood carving and other forms of art.
As the years passed, a more formal program evolved, Bates said.
By 2016, the program included judging criteria and a rubric. As Youth Art Month grew, displays “took on the atmosphere of an art gallery with a juried show.”
“These displays attracted the attention of local newspapers and also included interviewing teachers about their ongoing projects,” she said.
At the January 2018 meeting of the Selbyville Town Council, Roger Marino — who was, at that time, public relations director for Mountaire Farms — awarded club members with the Mountaire Better Delaware Award that included a $500 cash prize. Club officers and members of the Arts Committee were featured, along with prize-winning works in a segment of a local TV show, prompting $1,390 in donations.
In 2019, the program’s successes increased to 69 student-artists receiving monetary prizes. In 2020, due to COVID restrictions, the awards program was canceled and the prize money distributed in the schools.
The next year “began with all good intentions of having a physical gallery and awards ceremony at the Selbyville Public Library,” Bates said, but due to continuing COVID restrictions, school schedules changed and public interaction was prohibited. The show at the library was canceled — but it is returning this year.