The YMCA of Delaware is pleased to offer the Take on Summer program for youth throughout the state of Delaware. Starting June 30, the program is offering young people ages 12-17, free summer memberships to access the Y’s fitness facilities and swimming pools.
“In an unsettled world full of isolation and racial unrest, it is more important than ever that we keep our young people engaged in positive experiences while in healthy and safe environments,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Delaware. “Providing opportunities for youth is at the heart of our mission. Through programs for teens like Take on Summer, we are helping to cultivate the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement.”
In addition to Take on Summer, all YMCA of Delaware locations are offering a variety of virtual and in-person programs for teens, including Workforce Development, Leaders in Training, Youth in Government, Black Achievers, Teen Nights and more.
Activities and offerings vary by location. For specific program details or to sign up for the local program, contact the Sussex Family YMCA at (302) 296-9622 or sussexinfo@ymcade.org.