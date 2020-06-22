The YMCA of Delaware announced on Monday, June 22, that they are opening summer day camps. Y full- and half-day camps are designed to offer fun and adventure for campers of all ages, preschoolers through teens. Day camps are offered statewide at YMCA locations in Wilmington, Bear, Middletown, Newark, Dover and Rehoboth Beach.
Camp start dates:
• Brandywine Y Camp Koda — June 15
• Walnut Street Y — June 15
• Brandywine Y Camp Quoowant — June 22
• Bear-Glasgow Y Camp Cassey — June 29
• Western Family Y Camp Wassaqui — June 29
• Middletown Family Y Camp Silver Lake — June 29
• Dover Y Camp Voyager — June 29
• Sussex Y Camp Oowasis — June 29
“We know that children and families need summer camp more than ever, and we have been working around the clock to develop plans that will ensure a healthy, safe and fun experience for our campers and staff,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowls, CEO. “We are excited to get children back to their routines, provide families support as they go back to work, and deliver that magical experience of camp where children can explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.”
In order to help keep campers and staff healthy and safe all summer long, the YMCA of Delaware will be following state requirements and have made several changes to daily operations, including smaller group sizes, changes to drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings, additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency, less shared equipment, and more.
Registration is now open, and financial assistance is available. For details or to register, visit https://www.ymcade.org/programs/summerdaycamp/.