The YMCA of Delaware announce this week that they have brought back select family and youth programs throughout the state, including swim lessons, youth sports clinics, dance, family fun nights, parents’ night out and more. Additionally, they have opened several saunas, expanded hours at select locations, and are now offering new kids clubs and youth fitness options while parents work out. Registration is now open for all fall programming.
“At the Y, we are dedicated to providing youth and families with a safe place to stay active and healthy while having fun,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Delaware. “Regular exercise and living an active lifestyle are important for reducing stress and building a healthy immune system. With many schools moving to remote learning, children and families are getting less exercise than ever before, and we are excited to offer programs to get them moving.”
The YMCA of Delaware continues to follow state of Delaware guidelines to ensure the health and safety of program participants and staff. Several changes have been made to programming, including smaller group sizes, updated drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency, and more. In addition, the Y is installing needle point bipolar ionization units in the HVAC equipment at all locations. These units are recommended by the American Society of Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Engineers (ASHRAE) and are proven to be 99.4 percent effective in killing COVID-19.
In addition to bringing back fall programs, the Y recently announced they are offering Learning Support Centers to assist children with their online learning. Learning Support Centers are designed to provide academic and social enrichment, as well as fitness activities in a safe environment with small staff-to-child ratios. Participants receive help logging onto their online learning activities, and there is dedicated time for school assignments and homework. Learning support centers are available for children ages 5 to 12 and will provide full-day care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Locations currently enrolling serve the Wilmington, Newark, Bear and Middletown areas, with continued plans to add sites throughout the state.
To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those needing help to cover costs of programs.
For more information, visit www.ymcade.org.