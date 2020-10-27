YMCA of Delaware locations in all three counties are hosting Fall Festivals the last week of October. Events vary by location and include a variety of family-friendly, safe and socially-distant activities, such as outdoor trunk-or-treats, costume parades, Halloween-themed exercise classes, pumpkin plunges in the pool and more. Plus, each attendee will be entered into a drawing for prizes such as a month of free membership, gift cards and more.
Locally, the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach, will hold its Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with the Costume Parade Contest at 6 p.m., Painting Pumpkin Patch and 6:30 p.m. and Smore’s Bar at 6:30 p.m.
To view activities by branch, visit www.ymcade.org/fallfest/.
The YMCA’s Fall Festivals are one of many free community events held for families each year. Others include the Winter Beach Party, which kicks off Summer Camp registration, as well as Healthy Kids Day in April. Additionally, all Delaware Y locations offer free family-fun nights and monthly parents’ night-out events, giving youth a safe, fun place to hang out with friends.
Health and safety are the Y’s top priorities, representatives noted, and the YMCA of Delaware continues to follow the guidelines set forth by State of Delaware health and public officials and have taken all necessary steps to ensure a healthy and comfortable experience for members and staff.
When visiting the Y, members can expect smaller group sizes in classes, spaced-out equipment on the fitness-center floor, the use of masks, daily health screenings for staff, increased cleaning frequency and more. To see all the safety measures put in place, visit https://www.ymcade.org/covid-19-updates/.
In addition, the Y recently installed Needle Point Bipolar Ionization Units in the HVAC equipment at all locations. The units are recommended by the American Society of Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Engineers (ASHRAE) and are proven to be 99.4 percent effective in killing COVID-19.