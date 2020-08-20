The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books are hosting “Bring Setting to Life in Your Fiction,” a virtual workshop presented by Nancy Sakaduski, author of How to Write Winning Short Stories and its companion workbook. A short presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion. The session will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1-2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required, but there is no charge. To register, go to: https://delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/6845061.
Workshop participants will learn how to draw readers into a fictional world. Sakaduski will explain why people enjoy stories with a vivid sense of place and discuss the importance of well-chosen details. She will show how to make characters “live” in the setting and cover the importance of fact checking. The session is designed to teach writers how to create a sense of place that will take their fiction to the next level.
Nancy (Day) Sakaduski is an award-winning writer and editor who owns Cat & Mouse Press, a company that publishes books set in the Delmarva region. She runs the annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest and helps writers prepare their short stories for publication. Nancy is the author of 25 books, including How to Write Winning Short Stories and the newly published companion workbook. She also curates a free weekly online newspaper, Writing is a Shore Thing (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, go to www.catandmousepress.com.
For more information about this workshop and the library, including its programs and services, visit the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us). For help with registration for the workshop, either email the library (lewes.library@gmail.com) or call the library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.