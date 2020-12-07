The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books are hosting “Delving into Dialogue: It’s More Than ‘He Said, She Said,’” a virtual workshop presented by Nancy Sakaduski, author of “How to Write Winning Short Stories” and its companion workbook. A short presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion.
The session will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required, but there is no charge. To register, go to the Virtual Programs for Adult page of the Lewes Public Library website (lewes.lib.de.us).
Dialogue reveals character traits, shows conflict, creates suspense and draws the reader into the story. Participants can learn to write dialogue that sounds authentic. The workshop covers writing and formatting dialogue, conveying unspoken thoughts and combining action with dialogue. Participants will learn how to spot and correct weak dialogue in their own novels and short stories.
Nancy (Day) Sakaduski is an award-winning writer and editor who owns Cat & Mouse Press, a company that publishes books set in the Delmarva region. She runs the annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest and helps writers prepare their short stories for publication. She is the author of 25 books, including “How to Write Winning Short Stories” and the newly published companion workbook. She also curates a free weekly online newsletter, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, go to www.catandmousepress.com.
For more information about this workshop and the library, including its programs and services, visit the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us). For help with registration for the workshop, either email the library (lewes.library@gmail.com) or call the library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.