The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books are hosting “Bring Characters to Life in Your Fiction,” a virtual workshop presented by Nancy Sakaduski, author of “How to Write Winning Short Stories” and its companion workbook. A short presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion.
The session will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required, but there is no charge. To register, go to the Virtual Programs for Adult page of the Lewes Public Library website (lewes.lib.de.us).
“Well-drawn characters captivate readers and add spark to stories and novels,” organizers said. “Writers often struggle to make characters realistic and fully dimensional. In this free workshop, participants will learn how to develop intriguing characters, create authentic dialogue, and put characters into motion.”
Topics will include naming characters, showing relationships between characters and depicting characters that are different from oneself (age, gender, race, sexual orientation, disability, etc.).
“Participants will come away with actionable skills that improve the quality of their writing. The session is designed to teach writers how to create characters that will take their fiction to the next level.”
Nancy (Day) Sakaduski is an award-winning writer and editor who owns Cat & Mouse Press, a company that publishes books set in the Delmarva region. She runs the annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest and helps writers prepare their short stories for publication. Sakaduski is the author of 25 books, including “How to Write Winning Short Stories” and the newly published companion workbook. She also curates a free weekly online newsletter, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, go to www.catandmousepress.com.
For more information about this workshop and the library, including its programs and services, visit the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us). For help with registration for the workshop, either email the library (lewes.library@gmail.com) or call the library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.