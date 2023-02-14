On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm, the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild will be hosting a class for anyone who is thinking about self-publishing a book.
“Self-Publishing 101: A Guide to Prepping Your Book for Print,” taught by Crystal Heidel, founder of Byzantium Sky Press, a boutique independent publisher, will be held at the Lutheran Church of our Christ, on Bay Vista Road in Rehoboth Beach. Reservations are required by Feb. 18, as seating is limited. The class costs $50 for Rehoboth Beach Writers’ Guild members or $60 for non-members.
“What many writers do not realize is that self-publishing is not just a matter of uploading a file into the Amazon self-publishing vehicle,” representatives said. “It’s not even a matter of simply sending your word document to a friend or a book designer who knows how to do this. There are numerous decisions a writer must address before these steps.”
Heidel, who has uploaded and designed numerous books for authors interested in self-publishing, will offer writers a checklist of key issues in the self-publishing process. These include such things as how to select a designer; why writers shouldn’t try to design the interior of the book themselves; why writers shouldn’t use Word for the final interior design; what fonts to use and why; how to order galley copies; how and where to purchase ISBN numbers, and how to apply these ISBN numbers to KDP (the new Createspace).
Books and the written word have always been Heidel’s passion. For years she has designed book covers for Writers Guild members, and, under her press, has won multiple awards from the Delaware Press Association’s Communications Contest. Heidel is also a writer herself, winning first place in the Delaware Press Association’s annual contest for her own independently published “Still Life in Blood” (2013). She understands publication concerns from “both sides of the fence,” as a writer and as a publisher.
“We’re really lucky to have Crystal,” said RBWG Executive Director Maribeth Fischer. “So many of our writers have gotten their books into the world because of her. And she’s made publishing, which isn’t easy on the writer, an enjoyable experience.”
To sign up for the class (deadline Feb. 18), email fischer.maribeth@gmail.com. For more information about the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, devoted to nurturing and educating writers of all genres and skill levels, go to www.rehobothbeachwritersguild.com. For more information about Byzantium Sky Press, go to www.byzantiumskypress.com.