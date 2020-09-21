The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of Indian River held the installation of its officers on Sept. 14 at Baywood Golf Course restaurant. Under COVID rules, everyone wore masks and sat apart.
Past Delaware State President Carla Pyle installed the officers: Carla Pyle, past DSFWC president; Incoming President of DSFWC Women’s Club of Indian River Mindy Goss; DSFWC WCIR Vice President Muriel Pfeiffer; DSFWC WCIR Secretary Linda Walls; DSFWC WCIR Treasurer Shelby Weilepp and out-going DSFWC WCIR President, now Director, Henrietta Belcher Stack.
The Women’s Club of Indian River normally meets on the second Monday of each month at the Indian River Yacht Club near Millsboro at 10 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Indian River Yacht Club, with guest speaker from the 55 Plus Program. For more information, call Muriel Pfeiffer at (302) 947-2640. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization and welcomes new members.