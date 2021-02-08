The Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend, sponsored by the Dogfish Inn, was held Jan. 29-31. This was the sixth year of offering looks at the waterfowl, seabirds, shorebirds, raptors — and seals — that are on full display in the Mid-Atlantic during the winter months.
A total of 119 species were tallied during the event, including harlequin duck, great cormorant, purple sandpiper, razorbill, “trifectas” for nuthatches and scoters, and 27 species of waterfowl, as well as looks at harbor and gray seals.
Birders can register today for the Lewes Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend, which will be held March 5-7. Sponsored again by the Dogfish INN, this weekend is largely a repeat of the winter field trips hosted in January, with a few off-centered twists.
“This may be your last chance to discover Delmarva's diverse array of winter wildlife before the weather warms up, so pack your hat, scarf and gloves, book your stay at the Dogfish INN, and join us for wild winter birding! (and sealing?),” organizers said.
Field trips include forays into Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Cape Henlopen State Park, the Ocean City Inlet, Heron Park in Berlin, Md., Newport Farms, and small group “Scoters, Seals & Slightly Mightys” boat tours in Lewes.
Dogfish Head’s off-centered ale pairing recommendations for the Lewes Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend include the Slightly Mighty IPA and SeaQuench Ale.
In March, the event will again partner with our friends at the Dogfish INN. Located in historic downtown Lewes alongside the canal and a short walk from Fisherman’s Wharf, the Dogfish Inn is a basecamp for exploring all that coastal Delaware has to offer.
Holding true to Dogfish Head fashion, there’s an offbeat approach to style, quality and craft throughout each of their 16 rooms and their rental cottage located just up the street.
“We’ve got special packages for DBW guests, so make the Dogfish INN your basecamp for winter birding!” organizers suggested.
Nature lovers can also discover the birds and wildlife that Harriet Tubman would have known as a young girl growing up near the Chesapeake marshes of Dorchester County, Md. They can also register today to join Harriet Tubman Tours and Delmarva Birding Weekends as they go birding along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway in Dorchester County.
During the guided, self-driven tour, they’ll learn about the life and times of the famed freedom seeker and human rights activist known as “The Moses of Her People.”
The route courses through the farms and Chesapeake Bay marshes of Dorchester County, home to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and what is considered some of the best birding and bald eagle watching on America’s Eastern Seaboard.