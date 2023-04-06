The Lord Baltimore Lions Club, with the administration of Selbyville Middle School, in 2019 sponsored their Anti-Drug Poster Contest to promote awareness of the dangers and permanent damage to health and family relationships caused by illegal drug use.
COVID prevented a contest in 2020 and 2021, but this year the group was able to have another poster contest. With the approval of Principal Jason Macrides and the coordination of art teacher Malory Anderson, the seventh-grade students produced 38 entries. The posters were judged by two members of the Lions Club and the school resource officer.
“Through education, parental guidance, communication and peer support, our young students can set challenging goals for a great future and a healthy adult lifestyle by avoiding the use of non-prescribed drugs and dangerous substances,” said Lions Club representatives Paul Bolton and John Monahan. “Being a healthy, happy young person with trusted peer friendships who learns early the dangers of the powerful drugs that are abused can be equipped with the right tools and the good sense to ‘Say No To Drugs.’
“This contest was a step in the right direction to involve the students in an exercise that raises awareness of the drug problem when they created their message/posters for their peers to view them,” they said. “We all need to do more.”
Entries were judged on the artist’s ability to convey the theme of a drug-free healthy lifestyle message to their peers. Judges considered the theme, originality of the submission, quality of the artwork, and overall artistic ability and creativity. Six winning posters were selected. The winners are Emily Jimenez Calles, Madison Durstine, Madelyn Faucett, Brayden Robinson, Talia Moutcalias and Cyrus Fleming.
Hocker’s Grocery & Deli donated coupons for a free “baby”-size ice cream cone to all participants, along with a thank-you note from the Lions Club. Beginner art kits, donated by members of the Lions Club, were presented to the winners, and their posters will be displayed in the school cafeteria for all to see. The $50 cash prizes were presented in person to the six winners at Selbyville Middle School on Wednesday, March 15, by Janet Bauer, president of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.