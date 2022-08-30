In the Little Garden Gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center, from Sept. 4 through Oct. 4, will be “Coastal Wildlife through the Camera Lens,” an exhibit by Marian Dowling.
Dowling is a local photographer who captures nature and wildlife images. Photography, she said, allows her to capture coastal creatures in order to explore local wildlife and their habitat. After retirement in early 2020, she pursued an interest in photography. She purchased a camera online and watched YouTube videos to get started. To perfect her skill, she began walking around her neighborhood, photographing whatever wildlife would come her way.
“Lucky for me, a rabbit decided to dig her warren in our back yard that spring,” she said. “Between the herons and bunnies, there were many great subjects to watch for and photograph. I used our back porch as my blind and photographed the bunnies through a glass door so that I wouldn’t disturb them. I noticed hummingbirds in the neighborhood, but my attempts to attract them to our yard were unsuccessful until Cheryl Rehrig at Inland Bays Garden Center recommended an agastache hummingbird mint, and the hummingbirds loved it! Well, at least one loved it.”
Dowling’s work will be on display at the Little Garden Gallery through Oct. 4. More of her work can be seen at the Inland Bays Garden Center’s Arts in the Garden on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.