The Rehoboth Art League is offering people the chance to learn a new art form that needs only basic painting skills. Local woodcut artist Fred Dylla will teach a “White-Line Woodcut” class at the Rehoboth Art League on Monday through Wednesday, May 10, 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
White-line woodcut printing was invented more than a century ago in Provincetown, Mass. The art form produces full-color prints from a single carved wood block. In the beginner class, participants will learn to create a conceptual drawing, transfer the drawing to a wood block, carve and paint the block, and then, finally, transfer the image to the printing paper. No previous knowledge of wood block printing or woodcarving is necessary.
Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn. The cost of the workshop is $190 for members or $225 for non-members. The instructor will provide all materials, except for watercolor paints and brushes, for a $35 materials fee to be paid to the first day of class.
“This is a true American art form that is little-known outside of Cape Cod,” RAL representatives said.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth.