Those wishing to learn a new art form that needs only basic painting skills can take local woodcut artist Fred Dylla’s “White-Line Woodcut Print” workshop at the Rehoboth Art League Monday through Wednesday, May 1, 2, and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. White-line woodcut printing was invented more than a century ago in Provincetown, Mass. The unique art form produces full-color prints from a single carved woodblock.
In this beginner class, participants will learn to create a conceptual drawing, transfer the drawing to a woodblock, carve and paint the block, and then finally transfer the image to the printing paper. Attendees should have some basic skills in drawing and watercolors. No previous knowledge of woodblock printing or wood carving is necessary.
The cost of the workshop is $190 for members or $225 for non-members. The instructor will provide all materials, except for watercolor paints and brushes, for a $35 materials fee to be paid to the first day of class.
“This is a true American art form that is little known outside of Cape Cod,” organizers said.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League located at 12 Dodds Lane in, Rehoboth.