Hosted annually on the first three Saturdays in December, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany kicks off Dec. 4, running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., throughout downtown Bethany Beach. Local merchants will offer special promotions and activities, and a variety of festivities. The event will kick off with the Town of Bethany Beach’s Holiday Happenings on Dec. 4, which will include a tree-lighting, clothing and food drive, trolley rides and more.
The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is back, and participants can search for the Elf throughout businesses in Bethany for a chance to win prizes. All ages are welcome to participate — prizes will be given for adults and children each week. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. every Saturday on the bandstand. All participating businesses will have bingo cards. All completed bingo cards should be turned in at the Beach Life Gallery featuring Michael Orhelein in order to be entered into the prize drawing.
“Weekend Wonderland is a great event to bring people into town to shop local and share in the holiday spirit,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce. “With the common goal of promoting the business community, the collective effort of the Business Committee and the Town of Bethany has been an amazing cooperative experience.”
Businesses will host events throughout the day each Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and Santa will be visiting different locations each weekend. A complete schedule of events is posted at thequietresorts.com.